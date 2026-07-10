GDCW Kathua defeats GDC Kathua by 8 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, July 9: Government Degree College for Women (GDCW), Kathua defeated Government Degree College (GDC), Kathua by eight runs in a friendly cricket match organised to promote the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan at the GDCW Kathua ground under the guidance of Principal Prof. J P Singh.

The match witnessed enthusiastic participation from both teams. The event aimed to spread awareness about the Government of India's campaign for a drug-free nation.

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After the toss, conducted by Principal Prof. J P Singh, GDCW Kathua opted to bat first and set a target of 75 runs in the 10-over match. GDC Kathua fought hard but fell short, handing GDCW an exciting eight-run victory.

Prof. Karam Chand and Rakesh Singh Chouhan were jointly declared the Men of the Match for their outstanding performances. Principal Prof J P Singh appreciated the organisers, faculty members and players for making the event successful. The match was compered with lively ball-by-ball commentary by Prof. Ashwani Khajuria.