GDCs organise inter-collegiate quiz competitions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Various Government Degree Colleges today conducted inter-collegiate online quiz competitions to educate students of 6th semester about new pattern of examination (MCQ), recently announced by University of Jammu due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Sports and Physical Education Government Degree College Khour organized an inter-collegiate online quiz competition for 2nd semester students.

The quiz was conducted under the supervision of Prof Hans Raj Principal of the College.

Gul-Afsha Mustaaq of GDC Ganderbal secured 1st prize, Mirmomin of GDC Ganderbal bagged 2nd whereas Shallu Devi of GDC Khour clinched 3rd prize in today’s competition. The students who scored 70 percent marks or more were awarded with e-certificates.

The quiz was conducted by Prof Suresh Kumar.

Department of Philosophy, Govt. Degree College Akhnoor organized inter-college online quiz competition on “Modern Indian Thought” for 6th semester students under the supervision of the College Principal, Dr Namarta.

The event was organized by the faculty of the Philosophy including Prof Shalini Gupta and Prof Sandeep Sharma. The objective of organizing online quiz competition was to prepare students for their term end examination.

Arun Sharma of GDC Akhnoor secured 1st position, 2nd position was shared by Rohit Kumar Bhagat of GDC Akhnoor and Vishali Devi of GCW Gandhi Nagar whereas 3rd position was shared by Sumit Kumar of GDC Akhnoor and Razia Sultana of GCW Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Besides this, e-certificates were given to all those candidates who secured 60 percent marks and above.

Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) club of Government Degree College Jindrah today organised a national level online quiz on the topic “Socio-Cultural Profile of Tamil Nadu” for the students of two paired colleges namely GDC Jindrah, Jammu and Rajesh wari vedachalam Govern-ment College, Tamil Nadu.

The event was organized under the guidance of Prof Raj Shree Dhar, Principal of the College whereas the function was organised by Assistant Professor, Poonam Rainu, and Nodal Officer EBSB of GDC Jindrah.

About 82 students from the various Jammu based colleges and Rajeshwari Vedachala Government Arts College Cheng-alpattu, Tamil Nadu participated.

E-certificates were issued to all the participants. The event was conducted by Dr Sunil Dutt Sharma, Dr Seema and Vikesh Kumar of EBSB club of GDC Jindrah.