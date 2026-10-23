GDC Udhampur, PG Department JU clinch handball titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: GDC Udhampur and the PG Department, University of Jammu, clinched the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the Inter-Collegiate Handball Tournament 2026-27, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, at the University Handball Court.

GDC Udhampur defeated the PG Department JU by 18-16 in the men’s final, while the PG Department JU outplayed GCW Parade by 7-0 to win the women’s title.

Advertisement

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, witnessed the concluding matches along with other officials, college directors, coaches and staff members. Medals and trophies were presented to the winning teams. The matches were officiated by Ravi Kumar, Priya Devi, Richa Mandla, Vicky Kumar, Prince and Vikas Karlopia.

Meanwhile, in the University of Jammu Inter-Departmental Cricket (Men) Tournament 2026-27, the DDE Department defeated the Education Department by 146 runs. DDE scored 212 for three in 15 overs and bowled out the Education Department for 66 in 12.4 overs.

In another match, the Business School defeated the Mathematics Department by four wickets, chasing the target of 92 runs after the Mathematics Department scored 91 for five in 15 overs.

The matches were officiated by Vijay Kumar, Ashok Singh and Raj Kumar Bakshi.