GDC Ramnagar wins bronze in TT championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 21: Government Degree College (GDC) Ramnagar secured a bronze medal in the Annual Inter-Collegiate Women's Table Tennis Championship for the academic session 2026-27.

The achievement reflects the dedication and sporting spirit of the college's women players, who represented the institution with determination.

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Prof Daljeet Singh Manhas, Principal, GDC Ramnagar, lauded the players on their performance and encouraged students to participate actively in sports and other co-curricular activities to develop confidence, discipline and teamwork. Dr Dinesh Kumar, Director of Physical Education and Sports, also appreciated the players for their dedication and perseverance.