GDC Qazigund wins Volleyball Match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: A volleyball match was played between the Volleyball Club of Government Degree College Qazigund and CRPF 163 Battalion today.

The Volleyball Team of GDC Qazigund emerged victorious by a score of 2-0 against the team of CRPF 163 Battalion.

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Principal of the College Prof. (Dr) Sudhir Singh said that vibrant environment of the college and renewed enthusiasm of students shall witness many more accolades.

N.K Singh, Commanding Officer, CRPF 163 Battalion inaugurated the match and encouraged the players to play for the sake of sports and not to win or lose.

He assured that CRPF 163 Battalion will always welcome such sports activities and will always be on the forefront to help students.

Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmad Shah, HoD, Education & Convener Sports, GDC Qazigund and Sanjay Verma, College Director Physical Education and Sports, GDC Qazigund were also present in the occasion

The winning team was presented a trophy and all the participant players were presented a medal.

This match was a post coaching camp activity where the students were trained in technical skills of Volleyball.