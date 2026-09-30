GDC Poonch, PG Deptt JU enter hockey final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: GDC Poonch and PG Department, University of Jammu entered the final of the Inter-Collegiate Hockey (Men) Tournament 2026-27 after winning their respective semi-final matches here today.

In the first semi-final, GDC Poonch defeated GDC Kathua by 5-0. Gamanpreet Singh scored twice in the 7th and 16th minutes, while Dhruv Sharma also netted two goals in the 20th and 26th minutes. Tanveer Ahmed completed the tally in the 38th minute.

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In the second semi-final, PG Department, JU defeated MBS College of Engineering and Technology Jammu by 3-0. Kavalpreet Singh, Karan Bhagat and Gurpreet Singh scored in the 6th, 18th and 41st minutes respectively.

Dr Vimal Kishore, Assistant Professor, was chief guest in the first semi-final, while National Hockey Referee P D Singh was chief guest in the second. The matches were officiated by Jagjit Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Rishiv Sharma, Harvinderpal Singh, Chanveer Singh, Sukhchinder Singh and Saval Ahmed. The tournament is being organised by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, JU, under the supervision of P D Singh. The third-place match will be played tomorrow at 10 am, followed by the final at 11:30 am.