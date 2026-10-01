GDC Poonch clinches Inter-Collegiate hockey title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: GDC Poonch emerged champions of the inter-collegiate hockey tournament, defeating PG Department, University of Jammu by 5-1 in the final played at the Jammu University Hockey Field today.

Dhruv Sharma starred for GDC Poonch, scoring three goals in the 12th, 27th and 46th minutes, while Tanvir Ahmed and Gamanpreet Singh scored one goal each in the 41st and 55th minutes, respectively. Gurpreet Singh scored the lone goal for PG Department JU in the 40th minute.

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In the third-place match, MBS College of Engineering and Technology, Jammu, defeated GDC Kathua by 2-1. Tejpal Singh scored both goals for MBS College in the 15th and 48th minutes, while Mandeep Singh scored for GDC Kathua in the 32nd minute.

International Hockey Umpire MS Reen was the chief guest of the third-place match and was introduced to the players and officials in the presence of Dr Taran Singh, General Secretary, Hockey J&K.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, witnessed both matches along with the chief guest and guests of honour. Rajiv Sharma, Patron-in-Chief, Hockey J&K, who was the chief guest of the final and presented medals and trophy to the winners along with Vijay Saraf, General Secretary, Wushu Federation of India, Kuldeep Magotra and Kuldeep Gupta were also present.

Others present were Dr Mandeep Singh, Gajinder Singh Shikari, Gurdev Singh, H S Chib, Romesh Magotra, Dr Satwant Singh Rissam, Gagan Kumar, Jai Bharat, Satvir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Robin Singh, PP Singh, National Hockey Umpire, Janak Singh, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Harkirat Singh, Surinder Singh Adol, PD Singh, Beant Singh, Manpreet Kaur, Physical Director, Dalvir Mehta, Rajinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Assistant Physical Director, Jaswinder Singh Kuku and Ashutosh Kapoor.

The matches were officiated by Jagjit Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Karanjeet Singh, Harvinder Pal Singh, Rishav Sharma, Physical Director, Chanveer Singh, Saval Ahmed and Sukhchinder Singh under the technical supervision of PD Singh, Hockey Coach, University of Jammu.