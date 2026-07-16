GDC Neeli Nallah unveils maiden college magazine

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 15: Government Degree College (GDC) Neeli Nallah, Udhampur, today unveiled the maiden issue of its college magazine, "Neeli Neer Reflections: The Campus Voice" for the academic session 2025-26 under the guidance of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Seema Arora.

The magazine was released in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Nalini Pathania, Principal, Government College for Women (GCW) Udhampur; Prof. (Dr.) Nirlape Kaur, Principal, GDC Samba; and Prof. (Dr.) Shalini Sharma, Principal, GDC Bhagwati Nagar. The programme began with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment.

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The guests were welcomed by Dr. Sunil Tanoch, Convenor, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), and Prof. Shaista Yasmeen, NSS Programme Officer, who highlighted the importance of promoting academic excellence, creativity and the holistic development of students through such initiatives.

Following the formal unveiling, a presentation introduced the magazine's various sections, reflecting the institution's vibrant academic and co-curricular activities. The inaugural issue features editorials, faculty perspectives, student achievements, departmental activities and reports on cultural, NSS, literary and academic events.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Seema Arora, Principal of the College lauded the efforts of the editorial team comprising Dr. Sunil Tanoch, Prof. Rekha Sharma and Prof. Shaista Yasmeen for successfully bringing out the college's first magazine. She said the publication would serve as a vibrant platform for nurturing creativity, encouraging intellectual engagement and documenting the achievements and aspirations of the college community.

The event concluded with the dignitaries appreciating the initiative and expressing confidence that "Neeli Neer Reflections: The Campus Voice" would strengthen the academic and literary culture of the institution while providing students and faculty with an effective platform to showcase their talent, achievements and ideas.