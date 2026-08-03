GDC Majalta conducts internship on AI & Computer Applications

Excelsior Correspondent

MAJALTA, Aug 2: Government Degree College (GDC) Majalta successfully conducted a 15-day summer internship on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Applications, held from July 16 to August 1, 2026.

The internship was organized with the objective of equipping students with practical knowledge of emerging technologies, digital skills, and modern computer applications, enabling them to meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving technological world.

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The internship was conducted under the guidance and leadership of Principal Prof Alpana Vohra. Addressing the participants, she emphasized the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence and digital literacy in higher education and encouraged students to embrace technological innovations to enhance their academic and professional careers.

The programme featured a series of informative and interactive sessions conducted by resource persons, including Dr Ravia Gupta, Assistant Professor, University of Jammu, Certified FactShala and AI Trainer (led by DataLeads, supported by Google), and Divya Vasu, Entrepreneur, IT Expert and Guest Faculty, IIMC Jammu. Through their expert lectures, practical demonstrations, and engaging discussions, they introduced students to the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence, various AI-powered tools, computer applications, digital productivity, automation, and the ethical use of emerging technologies. Their sessions enabled students to understand how AI is transforming education, business, healthcare, communication, and various other sectors.

The successful coordination of the internship was supported by Prof. Krishana Kumar Pangotra, Department of Computer Applications.

During the fifteen-day programme, students actively participated in practical activities, hands-on exercises, group discussions, and demonstrations designed to strengthen their understanding of AI and computer applications.

Faculty members including Dr Chander Mohan Sharma, Prof Anuradha Chaudhary, Prof Kamaljeet Chaudhary, Prof Naresh Kumar, Prof Dalip Kumar, and Prof Sameer Koul also extended their support and cooperation in making the programme a grand success.