GDC Kathua declared ‘Champion’ in Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: The Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi (Men) Tournament 2026–27, organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, concluded with an exciting final match at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu.

In much-awaited final, GDC Kathua emerged as the ‘Champion’ after defeating MIET College by a margin of 15 points, with a final score of 52–37. GDC Kathua displayed impressive combination of teamwork, tactical execution, defensive strength and attacking prowess to secure the Championship title.

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PG Department, University of Jammu secured the third position after registering a 13–10 victory over GDC Bhaderwah.

Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, was chief guest on the occasion and he presented the ‘Championship Trophy’ and medals to the winning teams.

He emphasized the significant role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, physical fitness, leadership qualities and sportsmanship among students. The tournament was conducted under his overall supervision and guidance.

Among those present on the occasion were Raj Kumar Bakshi, Ravish Vaid, Jai Bharat, Sandeep Sharma, Sukomal Ganguly, along with officials, coaches and players.

The matches were officiated by Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma, S. Harpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Prajwal Slathia, Ashfaq Hussain and Gagan Kumar, whose professional conduct and efforts contributed to the smooth and successful conduct of the championship.