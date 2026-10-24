GDC Doda wins Wushu title; Economics, Geology triumph in cricket

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Government Degree College (GDC) Doda clinched the Inter-Collegiate Wushu (Men) Championship 2026-27, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, at the university's Combat Hall.

In the 48-kg category, Mohd Akif of GDC Udhampur won gold, followed by Rishi of GDC BCS, while Arsh of GDC Doda and Bhargavansh of GDC Kunjwani secured bronze. Banshik of GDC Kunjwani won gold in the 52-kg category, while Vinkal and Tofail of GDC Doda claimed gold in the 56-kg and 60-kg categories respectively. Rizwani of GMC Rajouri won gold in 65 kg, Prashant of GDC Paloura in 70 kg and Kavya of GDC Vijaypur in 85 kg. GDC Doda emerged overall champion with 16 points.

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Meanwhile, in the Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament, Economics defeated ICCCR and HRM by 207 runs. Economics scored 264/3, with Vikram Thakur (136) and Nirmal (76) leading the batting, before restricting the opposition to 57. Faheem, Busharat and Hemanshu took two wickets each.

Geology defeated Buddhist Studies by nine wickets. Buddhist Studies scored 55, while Geology chased the target with 59/1 in 4.2 overs. Vikas scored 26 for Buddhist Studies, while Ayush and Rahil contributed 20 and 21 respectively. Vijay Kumar, Ashok Singh and Raj Kumar Bakshi officiated the matches.