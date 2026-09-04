GDC Billawar clinches Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Government Degree College (GDC) Billawar emerged victorious in the Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi (Women) Championship 2026-27, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, at the Gymnasium Hall.

In the semi-final matches, GDC Billawar defeated GCW Udhampur by 20-10, while GCW Parade overcame GCW Kathua by 24-20 to enter the final. In the third-place match, GCW Udhampur defeated GCW Kathua by 24-20 to secure the third position.

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In the final, GDC Billawar defeated GCW Parade to lift the championship trophy. GCW Parade finished runners-up, while GCW Udhampur secured third place.

Dr Alka Sharma, Principal, GDC Billawar, was the chief guest and presented the trophy and medals to the winning and runner-up teams. The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Raj Kumar Bakshi, Ravish Vaid, Vikas Karlopia, Gagan Kumar, P D Singh, Jai Bharat, Narinder Paul Sharma, Physical Director, GDC Billawar, and Neeru Manhas, Physical Director, GCW Parade, besides team in-charges and faculty members.

The matches were officiated by Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Prajwal Slathia, Ashfaq Hussain and Gagan Kumar.