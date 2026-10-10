GDC Akhnoor retains Inter-Collegiate Men’s Kho-Kho title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Government Degree College (GDC) Akhnoor reaffirmed its dominance in collegiate sports by retaining the Inter-Collegiate Kho-Kho Men's Championship title and securing the runner-up position in the women's division.

In the men's tournament, GDC Akhnoor launched a strong campaign with an initial victory over GDC Sunderbani. The team maintained its momentum by defeating GDC Ramnagar in the quarterfinals and GDC Reasi in the semifinals. In a high-stakes final match against the University of Jammu, GDC Akhnoor emerged victorious to successfully defend its championship title.

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Adding to the institution's achievements, the GDC Akhnoor Women's Kho-Kho team delivered a stellar performance throughout the Inter-Collegiate Women's Kho-Kho Tournament. Displaying exceptional skill and cohesion, the team advanced to the final round, finishing as the runner-up and securing the silver medal.