GD Goenka wins mega quiz

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: GD Goenka Public School emerged winner in the Inter-School Annual Mega Quiz 2026 hosted by KC Public School at KC Sports Club. Twelve schools from Jammu and neighbouring towns participated in the event, which has been organised annually since 2012.

Teachers Ayushi Khajuria and Devika Sharma served as quiz masters. After preliminary rounds, quarter-finals and semi-finals, APS Nagrota and GD Goenka Public School qualified for the final, where the latter clinched the title. Mamta Sharma, Deputy Director (Tourism), was the chief guest and presented the championship trophy and participation certificates. Principal Amarendra Kumar Mishra presented the vote of thanks.