GCW Udhampur wins Inter-Collegiate Boxing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: GCW Udhampur emerged overall champion with 11 points in the Inter-Collegiate Boxing (Women) Championship 2026-27 organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu.

The championship saw participation of women boxers from various affiliated colleges. In the 45-48 kg category, Ananya Sharma (GDC Neeli Nala) won gold, followed by Simran (GDC Basohli) won silver, while Priya Devi (GDC Ghagwal) and Pritika (GDC Kathua) won bronze. In 48-51 kg, Pallvi Devi (GCW Udhampur) secured gold, Versna Bhat (GDC Ramban) silver and Sushma Devi (GDC Kathua) and Nusrat Javed (GDC Poonch) bronze.

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Kajal Bhagat (GDC Ramban), Pooja (GCW Parade), Pranika (GDC Basholi) and Tanvi Thakyal (GDC Vijaypur) won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in 51-54 kg. In 54-57 kg, Shahnaz (GDC Udhampur) took gold, Iram (GDC Poonch) silver, while Manvi Pathania (GDC Basholi) and Isha Devi (GDC Kathua) secured bronze.

Farhana (GDC Poonch) won gold in 57-60 kg, with Bharti (GCET) silver and Mansi Thakur (GCW Udhampur) and Shivanshi (GDC Ghagwal) bronze. Shivali Chib (Dogra Degree College) won gold in 60-65 kg, while Preeti Sharma (GCW Udhampur) and Kanu Sharma (GDC Ghagwal) secured silver and bronze.

In 70-75 kg, Sangeeta (GDC Ramban) won gold, Rashmi (GDC Kathua) silver and Mevish Kesar (GCW Parade) bronze. Pallavi Pathania (GDC Basholi) topped 80+ kg, followed by Sakshi (GDC Ghagwal) and Nargis Anjum (GDC Poonch).