GCoE’s students visit Old Age Home

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Students of Master in Education (M.Ed) of Government College of Education (GCoE) visited Old Age Home Amphalla, here today under the guidance of M.Ed coordinator, Dr Rajinder Kour and Prof Shalini Rana as a part of M.Ed curriculum.

During the visit, the students were made aware of their social responsibilities and interacted with the Manager of the Home and came to know about grave menace that is spreading fast in the society.

Committee members of Home informed the students in detail about the foundation of HFAI which was established by philanthropist Ram Nath Prabhkar.

Principal GCoE, Prof Aekta Gupta also implored upon the students to take a resolution to come forward and deal with such sensitive issues so that all of us can develop a congenial environment and uphold Indian family values.

The students also observed the condition of the old people during their visit.