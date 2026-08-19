GCOE Jammu & UGC- MMTTC CUJ organize FDP on NEP 2020 and AI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Government College of Education (GCOE) Jammu (a constituent college of Cluster University of Jammu), in collaboration with the UGC Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC) and the Central University of Jammu, inaugurated an FDP on the NEP 2020 and Artificial Intelligence in Education.

Dr Jyoti Parihar, Principal of GCOE Jammu, delivered the presidential address. She asserted that GCOE Jammu is committed to carry forward the legacy of academic leader Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviyaji and there will be concerted efforts to equip teachers to strike a fine balance between AI-driven learning and traditional knowledge while safeguarding the socio-psychological well being of students.

Advertisement

The programme was initiated by Dr Neelika Arora, Director, UGC- MMTTC and Registrar, Central University of Jammu. In her address, she highlighted the voluminous trainings and FDPs organized by UGC-MMTTC centre of Central University of Jammu.

Prof Yashwant Singh of Central University of Jammu presided over the programme and delivered a session on “Ethics in Research.” Dr Anil Gupta talked about Higher Education and Society. Dr Akshay, Deputy Director UGC-MMTTC coordinated proceedings of FDP.

Dr Shubhra Jamwal, Convener of the FDP, coordinated the entire programme. She conducted the academic sessions and technical discussions. Dr Shalini Rana, IQAC Convener of GCOE Jammu presented the contextual framework of the FDP on NEP 2020 and AI in Education. Dr Sonam Gandotra managed the technical sessions.

Faculty members from various institutions attended expert-led sessions and interactive panel discussions. The faculty members who were present on the occasion were Prof Satish Sharma, Prof Sunanda Rani, Prof Ramzan Ali, Dr Shalika Gupta, Dr Davinder Kour, Dr Sushma Bala, Prof Balwan Singh, Dr Rakesh Bharti, Dr Shalini Sharma, Dr Suraj Parkash, Dr Rajesh Manhas , Prof Deepali Devi, Prof Roopa Kumari, Dr Ambica Kumari, Prof Raman Kralia, Usha Kumari and Bhaskar.