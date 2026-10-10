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Home / Videos / GCCs Can Reverse Migration by Bringing Back Local Talent to Jammu: Tanay Kediyal, Partner, Gloplax

GCCs Can Reverse Migration by Bringing Back Local Talent to Jammu: Tanay Kediyal, Partner, Gloplax

          Tanay Kediyal, Partner & senior EVP at gloplax, said Global Capability Centres (GCCs) could help reverse migration by encouraging skilled professionals from Jammu and Kashmir working in other parts of India to return home.goplax  specialises...

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Daily Excelsior
07:23 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Tanay Kediyal, Partner & senior EVP at gloplax, said Global Capability Centres (GCCs) could help reverse migration by encouraging skilled professionals from Jammu and Kashmir working in other parts of India to return home.goplax  specialises in setting up GCC.  He said the government should create a conducive environment and showcase the region’s potential to attract local talent back, drawing a parallel with the return of overseas Indians. He was one of the speakerat  GCC summit at IIM Jammu, which is  organising two days GCC Summit under the theme: “Unlocking J&K’s GCC potential  for Building a Growth Ecosystem & Catalysing Investment.”

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