GCCs Can Generate Thousands of White-Collar Jobs: Secretary Employment Rajiv Ranjan

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SecretaryLabour and employment, J&K government Rajiv Ranjan, said Global Capability Centres (GCCs) could generate large-scale white-collar employment in Jammu and Kashmir. He said big GCC said can employee 50,000 people so two such centres in Srinagar and Jammu can address employment problem to a large extent. He said GCCs would have a multiplier effect on the economy, encouraging the establishment of more educational institutions and enabling students to acquire advanced skills to meet industry requirements. IIM Jammu is organising two days GCC Summit under the theme: “Unlocking J&K’s GCC potential for Building a Growth Ecosystem & Catalysing Investment.”