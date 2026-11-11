GBEA delegation meets Education Minister, raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: A delegation of Gujjar-Bakerwal Employees Association (GBEA), J&K, led by its president, Ch Mohd Asad Noomani met the Education Minister, Shamim Firdous and brought several important issues concerning employees, teachers and the education of tribal and remote-area students to her notice.

Noomani highlighted the educational challenges faced by the children belonging to migratory and nomadic tribal communities and demanded converting Seasonal Schools into Mobile Schools to ensure uninterrupted and accessible education for children who migrate along with their families during different seasons.

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The delegation also raised the issue of Seasonal Educational Volunteers (SEVs) and sought an extension of their engagement period to 12 months along with remuneration for the entire period.

The delegation emphasized the need for restoration of reservation in promotion for eligible Scheduled Tribe employees.

The delegation further raised the issues of shortage of teaching staff in Government schools, need for the appointment and deployment of adequate Urdu teachers in Reasi and Udhampur, benefits of Old Pension Scheme to eligible ReT teachers appointed before 2009 and school timings from 10:30 am-3:30 pm.

The Education Minister assured the delegation that all the issues and demands raised during the meeting would be given due consideration.

The delegation included Mukhtar Ahmed, Khursheed Poswal, Gulzar Ahmed, Mohd Shafeeq Chouhan, Mushtaq Ch, Mohd Aslam, Mohd Ashraf, Mohd Arif, Abrar Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa, Mishra Din Khattana, Mohd Qasim, Manzoor Ahmed, Sajid Hussain and Nasib Ch.