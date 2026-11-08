GBEA delegation meets Dar, raises tribals, employees' issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: A delegation of then Gujjar Bakerwal Employees Association (GBEA) of the J&K UT called on the Minister for Finance, Agricultural Production, Mining and Cooperative Departments, Javed Dar at his residence and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting key developmental, educational, employment and welfare-related issues concerning the Gujjar-Bakerwal tribal community and its employees.

The delegation led by Ch Mohd Aslam, highlighted the pending issue of seasonal teachers. The Association pointed out that the proposal regarding eight months' engagement and remuneration, after being cleared by the Finance Department, had been forwarded to the Education Department for issuance of the necessary Cabinet order. However, the file was subsequently returned from the Education Department.

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GBEA requested the Minister to intervene in the matter and facilitate further processing of the file so that the necessary Cabinet order could be issued and the Government's announced eight-month arrangement implemented without further delay.

In a charter of demand submitted to the minister the Association demanded continuation of the services of Seasonal Educational Volunteers (SEVs) and providinding 12 months honorarium to them; provide reservation in promotions to the ST employees; launch special agricultural awareness programmes regarding Government schemes in tribal areas; establishment of milk villages in tribal areas; regularisation of long-serving daily-wage workers; establishment of high-density orchards in suitable tribal villages; provide financial assistance for establishing and upgrading Model Schools in tribal areas; enhancement of scholarship rates for Gujjar-Bakerwal students and launch special employment, skill-development and self-employment opportunities for tribal youth.

Minister assured the delegation that he would personally look into the matters raised and take up the issues for appropriate consideration.

Other members including Mohd Rafiq, Abdul Qadoos and Imtiyaz Ahmad Khatana joined the delegation.