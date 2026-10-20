GBEA delegation calls on MLA, raises employees' issues

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 19: A delegation of the Gujjar Bakerwal Employees Association (GBEA), Tehsil Haveli, led by Maqsood Chouhan, general secretary GBEA, met Ajaz Jan, MLA Poonch-Haveli, and apprised him of various long-pending issues and demands concerning employees of the Gujjar Bakerwal community and other government employees.

Ch Mohd Asad Noomani, president, Gujjar Bakerwal Employees Association Jammu Kashmir UT, was also present during the meeting. During the interaction, the delegation submitted a memorandum to MLA, highlighting several pressing service-related issues and seeking his intervention for their resolution through the appropriate Government authorities.

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A major concern raised by the delegation was the prolonged posting of Gujjar Bakerwal employees in remote and far-flung areas. The delegation urged the MLA to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and facilitate the transfer of eligible employees from hard-zone areas, particularly those who have been serving in such difficult locations for an extended period.

The delegation also emphasised the long-pending demand for reservation in promotion, urging the MLA to support the cause and help secure appropriate action from the Government.

Another issue discussed during the meeting was the plight of daily-wage workers engaged in the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Power Development Department (PDD). The delegation sought timely payment of their wages and the regularisation of eligible workers who have been awaiting a permanent solution to their employment-related concerns for years. They also raised the difficulties faced by seasonal teachers. They requested the MLA to convey these demands to the concerned departments and higher authorities and pursue them until concrete action is taken.

Ajaz Jan gave a patient hearing to the issues presented and reportedly facilitated the resolution of certain matters on the spot. He assured the representatives that he would make every possible effort to take up their demands with the concerned authorities and work towards resolving the outstanding grievances.