Gaurav Yadav Appointed Regular DGP Of Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 9: The Punjab government on Friday appointed 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as the regular Director General of Police (DGP), an official order said.

Yadav was appointed as the officiating DGP in July 2022.

His name was among the three officers empanelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment as the regular DGP from a panel of 14 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers sent by the state government.

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Special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan (Punjab Vigilance chief) and senior IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu (awaiting posting) were the other two officers on the panel sent by the UPSC.

According to the Punjab government order, the UPSC, vide its letter dated July 1, had empanelled three IPS officers from the panel communicated by the state government as suitable for appointment to the post of DGP.

Yadav's appointment as head of the state police force has been made on consideration of the panel received from the UPSC, the order said.

His tenure shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office, it said. (PTI)