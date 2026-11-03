Gaurav slams Cong over Mock Parliament

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: BJP Jammu & Kashmir spokesperson and convenor International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the INDIA bloc over their so-called 'Mock Parliament' and symbolic impeachment proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Opposition of turning Constitutional institutions into platforms for political theatrics and spreading misinformation about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Gupta said that Congress, instead of raising its concerns through established Constitutional and Parliamentary mechanisms, was attempting to manufacture controversy and create unnecessary confusion among citizens over an exercise aimed at improving the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls.

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Taking a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi, Gupta remarked, "Congress should make Rahul Gandhi its permanent 'Mock Prime Minister' in its Mock Parliament. At least in its imaginary Parliament, he can enjoy the chair and fulfil his political ambitions. In a real democracy, the Prime Minister is chosen through the people's mandate, not through political drama, staged proceedings or wishful thinking. The people of India decide who occupies the highest executive office, not a gathering of Opposition leaders."

Addressing the controversy surrounding the SIR , Gupta said that the Congress was deliberately presenting the 13.39-crore figure as votes stolen or voters permanently deleted, without explaining the actual categories involved in the electoral verification exercise.

He clarified that the Election Commission reviewed approximately 95.40 crore electoral entries across the three phases covered by the published data, with 13.39 crore entries categorised under ASDD and other categories at the draft stage.

Explaining the ASDD classification, Gupta said it stands for Absent, Shifted, Deceased and Duplicate. According to the published Election Commission breakdown, approximately 3.01 crore entries were categorised as absent or untraceable, 6.30 crore as permanently shifted, 2.80 crore as deceased and 1.02 crore as duplicate. Another 26 lakh entries fell under other categories.

Gupta said that these figures must be understood in their proper context and cannot simply be described as 13.39 crore confirmed cases of votes being stolen or genuine voters permanently removed. The figures represent entries identified during the draft-stage verification process and remain subject to the prescribed claims, objections and verification procedures.