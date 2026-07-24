Gaurav, Save Youth Save Future delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Gaurav Gupta, BJP Spokesperson and Convenor, International Affairs, J&K, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and put forth various important matters pertaining to relief and restoration measures in the flash floods and cloudburst affected areas in the Union Territory.

He also extended his heartiest congratulation to the Lieutenant Governor-led UT Administration on the successful completion of 100-day Drug-Free Jammu Kashmir campaign.

Advertisement

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation also called on Lieutenant Governor. He was accompanied by Anika Nazir, Women's Wing President and Mudasir Dar, Zonal President (South Kashmir) of the foundation.

The representatives of Save Youth Save Future foundation expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for spreading the historic Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign and lauded the administration's committed efforts towards building a drug-free society.

They also briefed the Lieutenant Governor of the ongoing "Mulaqat - Interfaith Dialogue" initiative, which is being carried out to promote peace, mutual understanding, communal harmony, and social unity across the Kashmir region.