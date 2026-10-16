Gaurav questions Cong over its association with Bangladeshi-mindset Neha Bora

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta today launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of giving political legitimacy to an agitation narrative inspired by Bangladesh’s Gen-Z movement instead of offering India’s youth a constructive and democratic political alternative.

Reacting to All India Students’ Association (AISA) president, Neha Bora’s reported remarks praising Bangladesh’s youth-led movement and describing it as an inspiration for young activists in India, Gupta questioned the political message Rahul Gandhi was sending by appearing alongside Bora during the Opposition’s recent protest march in New Delhi.

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“Rahul Gandhi cannot repeatedly invoke the Constitution and democracy while remaining silent on the implications of political rhetoric that draws inspiration from Bangladesh’s turbulent political upheaval. When a leader associated with a student organisation openly praises a foreign protest movement as a source of inspiration, the country deserves an honest debate about the methods, objectives and consequences of such politics,” Gupta said.

He added, “The youth of India need opportunities, employment, education, innovation and national progress—not political experiments that risk turning public frustration into confrontation. Bangladesh’s experience must be studied in its full context, not selectively romanticised for domestic political mobilisation.”

Gupta questioned whether Rahul Gandhi’s association with Neha Bora was merely an expression of solidarity with a broader protest or reflected a deeper political alignment with the rhetoric surrounding the Bangladesh movement.

“Rahul Gandhi must clarify where he stands. Does he support peaceful, Constitutional protest and democratic debate, or does he endorse a political narrative that presents upheaval in a neighbouring country as a model for India? The distinction matters, and the people of this country deserve clarity,” he asserted.

The BJP leader said that India’s democratic institutions must be strengthened through peaceful participation, Constitutional processes and accountability rather than through rhetoric that could deepen political polarisation.