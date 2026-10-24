Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign and energy policies, BJP spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta today launched a sharp critique against detractors, asserting that India's growing global stature and industrial capabilities are reshaping international geopolitics.

Gupta highlighted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat as a definitive endorsement of India's strategic importance. With a combined refining capacity of approximately 1.4 million barrels per day, the Jamnagar complex showcased India's rare technical ability to process heavy crude, earning praise from Washington's top diplomat as a global "refining superpower."

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"When America's top diplomat visits Jamnagar and openly recognizes India as a refining superpower, it highlights the importance of our industrial strength," Gupta stated. He noted that American interest in processing Venezuelan crude through Indian infrastructure demonstrates that major economies actively seek to engage with India's world-class capabilities.

Addressing controversies surrounding India's ongoing energy trade with Russia, Gupta stressed that New Delhi's approach is firmly anchored in strategic autonomy, energy security, and economic pragmatism. He dismissed opposition narratives portraying India as yielding to Western pressure, pointing out that national interest supersedes external preferences.

"India will engage with America, Russia, Venezuela and every other country where cooperation serves our interests," Gupta affirmed. He maintained that genuine diplomatic strength is reflected in maintaining resilient partnerships with competing global powers while defending domestic priorities.

Concluding his remarks, Gupta challenged political opponents to look past partisan rhetoric and acknowledge India's expanding international footprint, emphasizing that New Delhi's foreign policy successfully balances global cooperation with uncompromising national sovereignty.