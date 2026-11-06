Gaurav Gupta, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: BJP Spokesperson and Convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta, today called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhawan.

During the interaction, Gupta enquired about the Lieutenant Governor's health and well-being and expressed his happiness over his recovery. He conveyed his heartfelt greetings and wished Manoj Sinha continued good health, strength and well-being.

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Gupta said that the Lieutenant Governor's dedication to public service and his commitment towards the development and welfare of Jammu & Kashmir are widely appreciated. He expressed his best wishes for Sinha's continued good health and success in discharging his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the team of "Ek Galat Kadam", an awareness short film on drug abuse, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and extended invitation for the premiere of their short film.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the initiative and extended his best wishes to the team.

The short film features Mahira Tandon, the Youth Ambassador of Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan. Divya Tandon, Writer and Director and Sumit Tandon, Producer of the film were also present.

A delegation of Jewellers Association Jammu led by its President Mayank Kapoor also called on Lieutenant Governor.