Gaurav Gupta meets Nitin Nabin, discusses issues relating J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: BJP Jammu & Kashmir spokesperson and convenor, International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta paid a courtesy visit to BJP national president, Nitin Nabin here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Gupta conveyed his greetings to Nitin Nabin on his assuming the responsibility of leading the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level and held discussions on matters concerning Jammu & Kashmir, national affairs and the party's organisational priorities.

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Gupta briefed the BJP national president on the prevailing political, social and developmental scenario in Jammu & Kashmir, besides apprising him of various issues and public concerns emerging from the Union Territory.

The discussions also covered the importance of strengthening organisational outreach, maintaining regular engagement with people and ensuring that the benefits of development and welfare initiatives reach every section of society.

As convenor, International Affairs, Gupta also shared perspectives on India's growing global role, the country's expanding diplomatic outreach and the importance of projecting India's achievements and priorities effectively at international platforms.

Gupta said that the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has strengthened India's position globally and emphasised that the BJP's organisational strength remains Central to advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere as Gupta exchanged views on strengthening the party organisation and furthering its engagement with the people of Jammu & Kashmir and across the country. Gupta expressed his appreciation to Nitin Nabin for his time and guidance and conveyed his best wishes for his tenure as BJP National President.

Nitin Nabin appreciated Gaurav Gupta's efforts in strengthening the party's outreach and engaging on issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir and international affairs. He stressed the importance of maintaining close contact with the people, strengthening the organisation at the grassroots and communicating the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Government effectively. Nabin also encouraged BJP leaders and workers to remain committed to the party's organisational objectives and to contribute towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.