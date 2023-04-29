Garuda Aerospace crosses halfway mark of Drone Yatra 2.0 initiative

CHENNAI, Apr 29: Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has secured orders for 6,000 kisan drones and has crossed the halfway mark under the Drone Yatra 2.0 initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2022, the company said on Saturday.

The Drone Yatra 2.0 pegs to demonstrate the efficacy of drones for various agricultural users and promote their benefits to farmers across the country.

It has covered 388 districts and a distance of 1.92 lakh kilometres across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar.

Garuda Aerospace has signed 357 dealerships and a total of 6,398 drones have been distributed through 292 purchase orders, the company said.

“Garuda Kisan drones are the most affordable in the market priced at Rs 4.50 lakh each, we have already received booking orders for 6,000 drones indicating the success of the Drone Yatra,” company founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

“We are half-way through our Drone Yatra 2.0 and it has been an incredible experience meeting our farmers and youth. Our biggest growth with this initiative was to create maximum impact and gain the trust of farmers by conducting demo sessions on-ground by making them familiar with technology,” he added. (PTI)