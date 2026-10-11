The Sacred Kailash of Kashmir

Vikas Kapoor

vikaskapoorjk@gmail.com

A Journey Through Kashmir's Sacred Geography, History and Faith

Advertisement

There are journeys we undertake by choice, and there are others which seem to await us-as though the destination itself has issued a silent call. My journey to Gangbal and Harmukh in September 2026 belonged to the latter.For me, it was Bhagwaan Shankar ka bulaava-a call of Lord Shiva-made possible also by the persistent encouragement of my long-time friends Vinod Pandita and Vinod Tikku.

But Gangbal-Harmukh is much more than an arduous Himalayan trek. It is a journey into the sacred geography of Kashmir, where mountains, lakes, springs, forests and ancient temples are woven together by centuries of history, faith and collective memory.

Kashmir: A Sacred Landscape

The Nilamata Purana, also known as the Kasmira Mahatmya, is among the important ancient texts associated with Kashmir. Generally dated between the fourth and eighth centuries CE, it contains references to Kashmir's geography, religious traditions, sacred places and folklore, and was among the sources known to Kalhana, the author of the Rajatarangini.What emerges from this ancient tradition is a fascinating conception of Kashmir-not merely as a geographical valley surrounded by mountains, but as a consecrated landscape.

Its rivers, springs, lakes, forests and mountains acquire identities through history, pilgrimage and memory. Long before places were defined by coordinates and administrative boundaries, Kashmir possessed another kind of map-a sacred map drawn through stories, shrines, pilgrimage routes and traditions handed down through generations.The numerous Nag springs of Kashmir are part of this heritage. Names such as Verinag, Anantnag, Kokernag and Naranag continue to preserve the intimate relationship between water, landscape and sacred tradition.At the foundation of this civilisational memory lies Satisar, the primordial lake from which the Valley is traditionally believed to have emerged. Beyond it, Kashmir's high-altitude lakes acquired their own spiritual significance.

Among the most sacred is Gangbal, lying beneath the magnificent Harmukh massif.Harmukh-or Harmukut in older references-occupies a special place in Kashmir's Shaivite sacred geography. For generations of devotees, the mountain has been associated with Lord Shiva, while Gangbal has been revered as a sacred manifestation of the Ganga.Together, Gangbal and Harmukh form what may appropriately be described as the Sacred Kailash of Kashmir.

The Ancient Gateway of Naranag

The traditional pilgrimage to Gangbal begins at Naranag, near Kangan in Ganderbal district.Naranag itself deserves much more attention than merely being regarded as the starting point of a trek. Its remarkable stone temple complex is a surviving monument to Kashmir's ancient Shaivite civilisation.

The site has associations stretching across different periods of Kashmir's history. The surviving temple complex is particularly associated with the Karkota period and Lalitaditya Muktapida, while Rajatarangini records royal patronage of the sacred site across different reigns.

Arriving at Naranag a day before the Yatra therefore proved fortuitous. It allowed me to walk through these ancient ruins at leisure.Nearby is a sacred kund fed by natural water, where devotees can take a holy dip and offer water at the everlasting Shiva lingams.

Standing among these enormous stones, surrounded by mountains and the sound of flowing water, one cannot avoid wondering how many generations must have stood at exactly the same place before beginning their journey into the Himalayas.

The Yatra Begins

The annual Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra was formally flagged off from Naranag on 18 September 2026 by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Pilgrims had arrived from Jammu & Kashmir and different parts of the country for the pilgrimage organised by the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust.

The modern organised pilgrimage owes much to the efforts of Shri Vinod Pandita and the dedicated volunteers associated with the Trust, who worked to revive and sustain the Yatra despite the difficult circumstances prevailing in Kashmir.There is something particularly admirable about the spirit of seva surrounding this pilgrimage. Food, water, tents and sleeping arrangements are organised for pilgrims, while the administration and security forces provide necessary logistical and security support.

After breakfast at Naranag - we began the ascent.And almost immediately, the mountains reminded us that reaching a sacred destination is seldom meant to be easy.

The Test of Buthsher

The first several kilometres involve a relentless climb through dense forest towards Buthsher.

The trail is raw and uncompromising - There are no comfortable paved pathways. Loose stones, gravel, exposed roots and fallen deodar leaves make several stretches slippery. The gradient can be punishing, particularly during the initial ascent.

Every few hundred metres seem to test one's lungs, knees and determination.Yet the hardship gradually becomes part of the pilgrimage itself.

The forest is magnificent

Towering deodars surround the trail, occasionally opening to reveal distant mountain ridges. Along the route are rock shelters, dokas, shepherd encampments and unusual natural formations. Some rocks appear, to the devotional imagination, to resemble Lord Shiva or Lord Ganesha.There are also places traditionally associated with saints and ascetics who are believed to have meditated in these mountains.Whether one approaches such traditions through faith, history or folklore, their presence changes one's experience of the landscape.

You no longer feel that you are simply walking through a forest. You feel that you are walking through memory.Eventually the forest begins to recede and the landscape opens into the vast alpine reaches of Trungkhal, situated at roughly 3,400 metres.

After nearly 14 kilometres of trekking, Trungkhal becomes more than a campsite. To an exhausted pilgrim, it feels almost like an achievement in itself. Here we spent the night in tents beneath the immense Himalayan sky.

Towards Gangbal

The following morning brought the journey's most eagerly awaited stage-the final approach towards Gangbal.The landscape now changes dramatically. Forest gives way to open alpine terrain, and the mountains appear closer and more imposing.The trail approaches Nundkol Lake, lying magnificently beneath Harmukh. In local sacred symbolism, Nundkol is associated with Nandi, Lord Shiva's divine attendant. And then, after another stretch of walking, Gangbal finally appears.No photograph can quite prepare a pilgrim for the first sight of it.The waters, turquoise and extraordinarily clear, lie beneath the towering presence of Harmukh. Around them stretches an austere landscape of rock, grass, sky and mountain.After the exhaustion of the climb, one simply stands there in admiration.For a few moments, the distinction between pilgrimage and nature seems to disappear.

Where the Ancestors Are Remembered

Gangbal's sanctity is closely associated with rituals for departed ancestors. Pind Daan and other ancestral rites are performed on its banks, with priests accompanying the pilgrims and conducting ceremonies in batches.This dimension gives Gangbal a meaning far deeper than that of a beautiful Himalayan lake. For Kashmiri Hindus, it is a landscape where the living reconnect with those who came before them.The pilgrimage thus becomes simultaneously personal and civilisational.One comes seeking the blessings of Shiva, but one also encounters the memory of one's ancestors, one's traditions and, ultimately, one's roots.The weather around Gangbal can change with astonishing speed. Sunshine may quickly surrender to clouds, cold winds or rain. For this reason, pilgrims generally return to the base camp rather than spending the night beside the lake. The complete journey from Naranag to Gangbal is approximately 17-18 kilometres one way, depending upon the precise trail followed.

A Few Lessons from the Mountain

The Gangbal Yatra demands preparation. Good trekking shoes, a strong walking stick, knee support, warm clothing and a raincoat are necessities rather than luxuries.Mobile connectivity is extremely limited. In one sense, this enforced digital silence is welcome. For a few days, the mobile phone ceases to control one's attention, and the mountains reclaim it.

Yet from the standpoint of safety, dependable emergency communication remains important, and better connectivity at selected points along the pilgrimage route would be useful.

The ancient Naranag temple complex also deserves sustained conservation and sensitive maintenance. It is not merely an archaeological site; it represents an important chapter of Kashmir's cultural history. Preservation, cleanliness and appropriate protection of the temple precincts and sacred water sources should therefore remain a priority.

Some journeys are not planned; they are destined. And in this extraordinary corner of Kashmir, one begins to understand a deeper truth-

Geography becomes history.

History becomes culture.

Culture becomes faith.

And faith becomes identity.

That, for me, is Gangbal-Harmukh: the Sacred Kailash of Kashmir.