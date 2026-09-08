Ganga starts road blacktopping work

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Sept 7: MLA Vijaypur, Chander Prakash Ganga, here today, started the blacktopping work on a key road in his constituency.

Undertaken by Public Works Department (PWD) under the City & Town Scheme, the project has an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 40 lakh.

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The road connects the National Highway at Patli with villages of Gowal, Badoi, Rakh Badoi, Kurwal and Karyal. Once completed, the road will provide smooth and easy movement to commuters.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA reaffirmed his commitment to prioritize the rural development across the Vijaypur constituency.

He directed the PWD officials and the executing agency to ensure strict adherence to high-quality benchmarks and approved technical specifications without any compromise, ensuring the road remains durable for years to come.

Ganga further emphasized that delivering essential infrastructure to every village remains his top priority, with projects closely monitored to guarantee timely completion.

Those who were present on the occasion were BJP J&K State Executive Member, Jai Ram Sharma, former Panch Dewarka Nath, former Panch Tarsem Lal, former Sarpanch (Karyal Brahmana), Anil Sharma, along with party workers Ashok Sharma, Kuldeep Raj, Pawan Sharma, Ravi Sharma, Dalip Singh and Padam Singh.