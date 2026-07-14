Ganga starts development works worth Rs 5 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

BARI BRAHMANA, July 13: MLA Vijaypur, Chander Parkash Ganga here today started development works worth about Rs. 5 crore (SASCI Scheme) under the Municipal Committee, Bari Brahmana.

The projects comprise construction and up-gradation of lanes and drains in various localities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ganga said that development of basic infrastructure remains a top priority and every effort is being made to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the Vijaypur constituency.

He said that the works started today will address long-pending demands of the people and will significantly improve civic amenities in Bari Brahmana area.

The MLA stated that his endeavor has always been to ensure that every town and village in his constituency benefits from quality infrastructure and accelerated development.

He directed the executing agencies to complete the projects within stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards so that the people can derive maximum benefit from the works.

Those who were present on the occasion were Kapil Sharma, Director Local Bodies Jammu, Jai Ram Sharma, senior BJP leader, Chairman, Municipal Committee Bari Brahmana, Bachan Lal, Raman Gupta, Ram Sharma, Tarsem Thapa, Pawan Bakshi, Parveen Rajan, BJP Block president, Sushil Singh and others.