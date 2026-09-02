Gang rape in moving bus: NHRC notice to police commissioners of Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar

NEW DELHI, Sep 1 : The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said it has issued notices to the police commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in a moving bus.

The rights panel has sought a report from the police authorities in two weeks, and is expected to include the status of the investigation and compensation, if any, paid to the victim.

The girl, who had boarded the bus at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida on the night of August 4 believing she would be dropped at Noida Sector 63, was allegedly raped by the driver and conductor while the vehicle was moving. She was later abandoned near Kashmere Gate in north Delhi.

The two accused -- bus driver Kuldeep, 39, and conductor Sandeep, 26, both residents of Kanpur -- were arrested from a parking lot in Timarpur within hours after Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Kashmere Gate police station.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 16-year-old girl was subjected to gang rape by a driver and a conductor of a bus that she boarded from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on August 4".

Reportedly, the perpetrators extended life threats and left her at the Kashmere Gate Bus Terminal in Delhi, it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations.

"Therefore, it has issued notices to the police commissioners of Delhi and Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mainpuri's superintendent of police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation and compensation, if any, paid to the victim," the NHRC said.

According to the media report, carried on August 31, the girl left home in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh to visit her cousin in Sector 63, but she missed her stop and alighted at Pari Chowk. From there, she reportedly boarded another bus after confirming that it was going to Sector 63 of Noida, it said. (PTI)