Ganesh Chaturthi: Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers At BJP Headquarters

New Delhi, Sep 14: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the party headquarters here.

Nabin prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people and for the continued progress of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I pray that the country continues to progress and achieve glory under the leadership of our Prime Minister, and that there is happiness, enthusiasm and celebration in the lives of every individual," he said, speaking to reporters after offering prayers.

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Referring to the Rajasthan urban local body elections, where the BJP is leading in several municipal corporations, Nabin said the party is receiving good results from the state and prayed for Lord Ganesha's blessings on the BJP family and the people of the country.

Several BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh, were also present on the occasion. (Agencies)