Gandhi Nagar, Satwari shine in inter-zonal basketball, football competitions

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Inter Zonal District Level Competitions in basketball and football continued at different venues in Jammu today, witnessing participation of around 540 students from various zones of district Jammu.

At MA Stadium, the Basketball U-14 and U-17 girls competitions continued, while the U-19 boys competition concluded. Around 300 students participated in the event. In the U-14 girls category, Gandhi Nagar defeated Marh by 12-2, while Satwari beat Jammu by 12-0. In the U-17 girls category, Miran Sahib defeated Bishnah by 10-4 and Satwari beat Jammu by 27-7.

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In the U-19 boys category, Gandhi Nagar defeated Akhnoor by 19-11 in the first semi-final, while Satwari edged past Miran Sahib by 27-25 in the second semi-final. In the final, Satwari defeated Gandhi Nagar by 19-15 to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the Inter Zonal District Level Football competition for AAG girls and U-17 boys was held at Khel Gaon in Nagrota, with around 240 participants taking part.

In the U-14 girls football, Gandhi Nagar defeated Bishnah by 3-0 and Marh also by 3-0, while Satwari beat Jammu by 2-0. In the final, Gandhi Nagar defeated Satwari by 1-0 to clinch the title.

In the U-17 boys category, Satwari defeated Arnia by 6-0, Akhnoor beat RS Pura by 6-0, and Jammu defeated Bishnah by 7-0.

The competitions are being organized under the patronage of Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K Anuradha Gupta, under the guidance of Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu Inderjeet Singh and overall supervision of DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma.