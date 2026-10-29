Ganderbal villagers seek replacement of damaged electric poles, wires

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: Residents of Hillpati village in the Gund area of Ganderbal district today demanded the replacement of damaged electric poles and wires, saying the poor condition of the infrastructure poses safety risks and causes frequent power disruptions, particularly during winter.

The residents said wooden poles, some around 25 years old, were in poor condition and that villagers had installed some poles themselves. They also said they had purchased wires from local shops to maintain electricity connections.

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Fareed Ahmed Bijran, a resident of Hillpati, said the wires often break during snowfall, leaving the village without electricity for five to eight days. "We have repeatedly raised the issue, but no one listened to us. We want proper poles and wires and a reliable power supply," he said. Click here to watch video

The residents said they had to repair damaged wires themselves whenever the electricity department failed to respond. They also raised concerns over unscheduled power cuts, saying the problems added to their difficulties during winter and other adverse weather conditions.

The residents also said they had approached the authorities, including through requests for electricity infrastructure near the local school, but their concerns remained unresolved.

Responding to the complaints, an official said a Junior Engineer would visit the village to inspect the service lines and take corrective measures wherever required. The official said a programme under the Saksham scheme had been proposed to address the issues and provide relief to residents. "Work under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) would also help improve the electricity infrastructure," he said.

Clarifying the power curtailment schedule, the official said it was determined on the basis of aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses on individual feeders. The official said the department would examine the village's service lines and address the problems identified during the visit.