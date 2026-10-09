Ganderbal: Two Srinagar Youth Missing During Trekking in Gund Forests Traced

Two teenage boys from Srinagar, who went missing after losing their way in a forest area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district while trekking, were rescued on Friday after an hours-long search operation, officials said. The boys, identified as Huzair and Minaan, had called the emergency helpline 112 for help after losing their bearings in the Rayil Gund forest in Kangan, they said. Following the distress call, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Gund police and the 112 police unit launched a search operation to trace and rescue the boys.

After hours of intensive efforts, the search teams finally traced both the boys, officials said, adding that they were brought to safety.