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Home / Videos / Ganderbal: Pandach-Manigam Highway Work Underway, Elevated Corridor Awaits Land Clearance

Ganderbal: Pandach-Manigam Highway Work Underway, Elevated Corridor Awaits Land Clearance

Construction work on the 12.11-km Pandach-Manigam four-lane highway, being developed under Phase-II and Phase-IIA of the Srinagar Ring Road project, is progressing on the stretches where land has been cleared. Work is underway on key sections, including the Nunner...

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Daily Excelsior
01:04 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Construction work on the 12.11-km Pandach-Manigam four-lane highway, being developed under Phase-II and Phase-IIA of the Srinagar Ring Road project, is progressing on the stretches where land has been cleared. Work is underway on key sections, including the Nunner and Shahpora bypasses, marking steady progress on the major road infrastructure project.

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