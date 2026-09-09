Ganderbal: Pandach-Manigam Highway Work Underway, Elevated Corridor Awaits Land Clearance
Construction work on the 12.11-km Pandach-Manigam four-lane highway, being developed under Phase-II and Phase-IIA of the Srinagar Ring Road project, is progressing on the stretches where land has been cleared. Work is underway on key sections, including the Nunner...
Construction work on the 12.11-km Pandach-Manigam four-lane highway, being developed under Phase-II and Phase-IIA of the Srinagar Ring Road project, is progressing on the stretches where land has been cleared. Work is underway on key sections, including the Nunner and Shahpora bypasses, marking steady progress on the major road infrastructure project.
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