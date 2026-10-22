Ganderbal on development path under Omar: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar today presided over a meeting of the party's District Ganderbal Working Committee at the party headquarters here.

Provincial president Showkat Ahmad Mir, YNC provincial president Mir Mushtaq were also present at the meeting. The meeting was convened by District president Ganderbal, Sheikh Ghayas-ud-Din.

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The participants discussed the political activities in the district, party programmes, developmental projects, and the issues and difficulties faced by the people. The participants also shared their views on various matters.

Addressing the meeting, Sagar highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister and MLA Ganderbal Omar Abdullah over the past two years. Emphasising the need to further strengthen the party at the grassroots level, he urged party functionaries to maintain close contact with the public and continue their efforts to address people's issues and grievances.

He said that the National Conference Government was committed to ensuring equitable development across all regions and providing relief to the people. He added that, with the blessings of Almighty and the cooperation of the people, the government would continue to serve the public under all circumstances and utilise every available resource towards this end.

In his address Showkat Mir said that Ganderbal was progressing on the path of development. Referring to the developmental works undertaken by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the past two years, he said that the people of Ganderbal were fortunate to have Omar Abdullah as their representative.

He said Chief Minister was paying special attention to his constituency, Ganderbal, and that every possible effort was being made to provide relief to its people.

On the occasion, Mohd Yousuf from Wakura joined the party. He was welcomed into the party fold by the NC leaders. The meeting was also attended by District decretary Mohd Yaseen Shah, block presidents and other party functionaries.