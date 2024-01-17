Ganderbal integrates IRS in updated Disaster Management Plan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 17: District Ganderbal has released the updated Disaster Management Plan, which includes the implementation of the Incident Response System (IRS) aiming to ensure unity of command, clarity of objectives, and efficient resource use in case of any disaster.

Officials stated that for an immediate and effective disaster response, the IRS for the District has been prepared, aligning with both State and National Disaster Management Plans.

They noted that the system has been incorporated into the updated version of the District Disaster Management Plan, wherein the District Administration has identified 16 task forces for key Response Operation functions, each led by an Officer Incharge and supported by other concerned organizations.

Officials emphasized that the response to disasters in the district will be organized according to the IRS, with the fundamental elements of ‘Unity of Command, Clarity of Objectives, and Efficient Resource Use’ remaining effective for the response to any disaster.

As per the plan, the Additional District Magistrate has been designated as the Incident Commander, responsible for the overall management of an incident based on a clearly stated mandate from higher authority and focused objectives.

“The Incident Commander, assisted by a Deputy Incident Commander, leads the Incident Command System. Each incident will have as many commanders and other staff as there are shifts in the incident operation,” the officials said.

The plan states that during emergency situations, the Incident Commander takes over the charge of the Control Room and commands all emergency operations.

“The Incident Commander is vested with the responsibility for designing the search, rescue, and recovery occurring. The role of the Incident Commander is filled by a representative of various other departments, who are responsible for the management of all incident operations at the incident site.”

Officials highlighted the primary focus of the plan coupled with the IRS, aiming to enable decision-makers to find solutions for the availability of equipment and human resources required to combat any emergency situation.

They noted that a District Disaster Resource Network must be established to collect, compile, and update information on resources available, integrating with the GIS-based state resource network for timely use.