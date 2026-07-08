Ganderbal Admin Warns Pilgrims Against Touts, Says Manigam Registration Irregularities Under Probe

Ganderbal, Jul 8: The District Administration Ganderbal has taken cognizance of certain irregularities that occurred during the on-spot registration process for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims at the Manigam Transit Camp.

In a handout, the spokesman said that the matter is presently under investigation and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found involved.

The administration informed pilgrims that the facility for on-spot registration is available at the Baltal Base Camp On-Spot Registration Centre, subject to production and verification of all prescribed documents and fulfillment of the requisite eligibility criteria.

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Pilgrims have been advised to obtain registration only through the authorized registration centre and to strictly follow the official procedure. The administration has urged yatris not to fall prey touts, middlemen, or unauthorized persons claiming to facilitate registration or offering assistance in return for money or any other consideration.

The District Administration has appealed to all pilgrims to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or instances of malpractice to the concerned authorities at the base camp or to the District Control Room Ganderbal on *0194-2416260/261/229*.

“The administration remains committed to ensuring a transparent, fair, and hassle-free registration process for all pilgrims,” the release added.(GNS)