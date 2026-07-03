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Home / Videos / Ganderbal: 6 CRPF Personnel Injured as Vehicle Skids Off Road Near Sonamarg Tunnel

Ganderbal: 6 CRPF Personnel Injured as Vehicle Skids Off Road Near Sonamarg Tunnel

    Six CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle lost control and skidded off the road near the Sonamarg Tunnel on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The injured personnel were administered first aid...

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Daily Excelsior
11:34 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Six CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle lost control and skidded off the road near the Sonamarg Tunnel on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The injured personnel were administered first aid at the spot before being shifted to a CRPF camp at Gund for further treatment.

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