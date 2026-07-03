Ganderbal: 6 CRPF Personnel Injured as Vehicle Skids Off Road Near Sonamarg Tunnel
Six CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle lost control and skidded off the road near the Sonamarg Tunnel on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The injured personnel were administered first aid...
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Six CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle lost control and skidded off the road near the Sonamarg Tunnel on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The injured personnel were administered first aid at the spot before being shifted to a CRPF camp at Gund for further treatment.
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