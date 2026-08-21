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Home / Latest News / Ganderbal: 5 Inspectors Among 12 Police Officers Transferred, Two Prob DySPs Detached From Police Stations

Ganderbal: 5 Inspectors Among 12 Police Officers Transferred, Two Prob DySPs Detached From Police Stations

GANDERBAL, Aug 21: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Sudhanshu Dhama, has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 Police Officers, five of them holding the rank of Inspector. Consequently, two Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police have been detached...

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Daily Excelsior
11:31 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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GANDERBAL, Aug 21: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Sudhanshu Dhama, has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 Police Officers, five of them holding the rank of Inspector.

Consequently, two Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police have been detached from as many Police Stations following completion of their posting as Station House Officers (SHOs).

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