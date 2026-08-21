Ganderbal: 5 Inspectors Among 12 Police Officers Transferred, Two Prob DySPs Detached From Police Stations
GANDERBAL, Aug 21: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Sudhanshu Dhama, has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 Police Officers, five of them holding the rank of Inspector. Consequently, two Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police have been detached...
GANDERBAL, Aug 21: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Sudhanshu Dhama, has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 Police Officers, five of them holding the rank of Inspector.
Consequently, two Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police have been detached from as many Police Stations following completion of their posting as Station House Officers (SHOs).
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