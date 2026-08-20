Galgotias University Surges in Times BBA Survey 2026, Rises to No. 2 in India for Placements

Strong performance across national and global rankings reinforces the University’s growing stature in management education and student employability

Excelsior Correspondent

Greater Noida, Aug 19: Galgotias University has delivered an outstanding performance in the Times BBA Education Ranking Survey 2026, published in The Times of India, further strengthening its position among the country's leading institutions for management education.

The University climbed in three major categories led by a four-place jump to No. 2 in the country for placements. The placement result, up from No. 6 last year, was the University's sharpest gain in the survey.

Across the categories, Galgotias University now ranks:

* No. 2 in India for BBA placements, up from No. 6

* No. 8 among India's Top 70 BBA institutes, up from No. 9

* No. 5 among private BBA universities in India, up from No. 6

* No. 5 among BBA institutes in North India, holding last year's position

Placement results across the University

The BBA ranking rests on placement numbers that run strong across the University. In the 2026 drive, Galgotias University students secured more than 5,500 offers from over 1,250 recruiting organisations. The highest package reached INR 60 lakh per annum, the average package stood at INR 5.4 lakh per annum, and the top internship carried a stipend of INR 1.25 lakh per month.

Prominent recruiters included top-tier technology, financial services and consulting firms. Infosys made 526 offers, Capgemini 228, Cognizant 205, City Union Bank 188, Accenture 91 and EY 61. The wider recruiter list includes Cisco, JPMorgan, Deloitte, KPMG and Tata Power. Hiring for the 2026-27 cohort is already underway, with early offers from Deloitte, EY and KPMG.

Industry connect

The placement record follows directly from how the University teaches. Galgotias University runs close to 20 industry-aligned Centres of Excellence and learning centres built with firms including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, Salesforce and IBM. These centres give students hands-on work with current technology, industry-certified learning paths and direct contact with practitioners, so graduates arrive at recruiters already familiar with the tools and expectations of the job.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said "Rising from sixth to second in the country for BBA placements tells our students and faculty that the approach is working. We built the programme around practical education, workplace skills and close industry engagement, and these results show up in where our graduates land. Our job now is to keep giving students the knowledge, experience and opportunities to build strong careers and lead as business changes around them."

Growing national and global standing

The Times BBA result follows a series of recent rankings for Galgotias University and its School of Business.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band, 16th among private universities in India and 46th among all Indian universities, public and private combined. It marks the third year in a row that the University has featured among India's top private institutions, and it ranks among the top three in Uttar Pradesh.

In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed 27th among private universities in India and its Business and Economics discipline entered the 601-800 global band.

The India Today-MDRA Best Colleges Survey 2026 ranked the School of Business 3rd among BBA institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

Each survey uses its own methodology and criteria. Read together, they cover the University's performance across placements, academic quality, research and international standing.

Galgotias University ties management education to internships, live projects, entrepreneurship, technology-enabled learning and direct work with industry professionals. Students solve real business problems and build skills in decision-making, communication, teamwork and leadership. The University plans to expand its industry partnerships, hands-on learning and career-development programmes further.