Galgotias University joins elite league of global institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Galgotias University has strengthened its position amongst India’s leading higher education institutions with a strong recognition in two of the world’s most respected global university rankings.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026, Galgotias University secured the 15th position amongst private universities in India and 43rd amongst all private and government universities in the country. Globally, the University was placed in the 1201-1400 band.

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In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, the University secured the 27th position amongst private universities in India and was placed in the 1000-1200 global band, further reinforcing its growing reputation on the international higher education landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University said, “This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence in higher education, research, innovation and student success. At Galgotias, we embed entrepreneurship, industry exposure and active learning into the student experience. Our goal is to prepare young people not just for jobs, but to create solutions, enterprises and impact.”

In the past few months alone, Galgotias has unveiled India’s first advanced Electric Vehicle Centre of Excellence by L&T EduTech, launched an IBM Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies and partnered with 247VC to bring venture capital mentorship, investor access, and startup funding pathways directly onto campus.

These initiatives build upon a growing ecosystem of Centres of Excellence and industry partnerships including the iOS Developer Centre powered by Apple and Infosys, along with collaborations involving Intel, Cisco, Salesforce, Tata Technologies and Capgemini.

Through the Galgotias Incubation Centre for Research Innovation Startup & Entrepreneurs (GIC RISE), the University has incubated more than 135 startups, while the recently launched Rs 10 Crore Galgotias Innovation Fund is providing institutional support to promising student-led ventures.

Galgotias has simultaneously expanded its international footprint through collaborations with leading universities and industry partners worldwide.

The University recently strengthened its active-learning ecosystem through INSPIRE, developed in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, bringing global pedagogical practices and experiential learning frameworks into the student journey.