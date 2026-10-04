Galgotias University enters India’s top 20 private institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

GREATER NOIDA, Oct 3: Galgotias University has climbed 24 places to 41st among all universities in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027. The University was ranked 65th in the 2026 edition.

Among private universities and institutions in India, Galgotias has risen seven places to 20th, from 27th last year. Globally, it has moved up from the 1201-1500 band to the 1001-1200 band.

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The achievement adds to the University's recognition in the QS World University Rankings 2027, where Galgotias is placed in the 1201-1400 global band, ranking 16th among private universities in India, 46th among all Indian universities and third among private universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Galgotias University's international engagement spans Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore, connecting academic cooperation with student opportunities, faculty development and joint research.

A handout stated that in 2026, Galgotias students received more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University's winners in Apple's Swift Student Challenge rose from 10 in 2025 to 18 in 2026. Apps built by its students include Sakhi, a menstrual health companion, and Auticare, which supports early autism screening.

Commenting on the rankings, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, "A rise of 24 places in India in a single year is a moment of immense pride for the entire Galgotias community. It belongs to our faculty whose scholarship advances knowledge, our students whose ambition inspires us and the families who place their trust in our university."