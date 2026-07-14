GAIMS organises stem cell awareness and donor registration drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: The Global Association of Indian Medical Students (GAIMS) Jammu & Kashmir Chapter, in collaboration with the Department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology, Government Medical College Jammu and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) organised a Stem Cell Awareness and Donor Registration Drive, here today.

The programme was attended by more than 400 students and faculty members from GMC Jammu, Super Speciality Hospital Jammu, SMGS Hospital, as well as various paramedical and dental institutions.

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The initiative was spearheaded by Adhishree Bargotra, state president, GAIMS J&K, under whose leadership the drives were organised across 4 medical colleges in 3 districts of the region.

The GMC Jammu event was graced by distinguished chief guests Ashok K Sharma and Virendra Trishal, Medical Superintendent, GMC Jammu.

Todays programme was organised by Adhishree Bargotra and co-organised by Raghav Monga, College Head in GMC Jammu.

The organising team included volunteers Abid Zargar, Harman Singh Soni, Jaskaran Singh Bali, Kartik Bhat, Manik Sharma, Muskan Parihar, Parth Baru, Sannidhya Singh, Shivam Soni, Vikas Singh Rajput, Zainab Lone, Diksha Gupta, Neil Mahajan, Rahul Parihar, Shakeeb Ahmed, Vishwajeet, Akhil, Assma Sayed, Soumya Mahajan, Vanshika Gupta and Faliha, whose efforts contributed significantly to the smooth conduct of the programme.

The awareness session was conducted by members of the DKMS team, who educated participants regarding blood cancers, stem cell transplantation and the importance of donor registration.