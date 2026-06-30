Gadkari reviews quality and maintenance of National Highways in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI, Jun 29: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday reviewed the quality and maintenance of National Highways covering 3,245 km in Jharkhand and 4,026 km in Uttarakhand during separate review meetings, according to an official statement.

The reviews were undertaken based on feedback received through media reports, social media platforms.

During the reviews, Gadkari emphasised the need for timely execution of maintenance works, strict adherence to the highest quality standards and wider adoption of modern construction technologies to develop sustainable and efficient highway infrastructure.

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He directed all stakeholders to accelerate on-ground execution, strengthen quality monitoring and improve riding quality to ensure seamless connectivity across key corridors.

The minister further instructed officials to undertake comprehensive preparedness for the upcoming monsoon through effective drainage management, slope protection measures, preventive maintenance and robust quick-response mechanisms.

He stressed that timely intervention and coordinated action are essential to minimise disruptions, ensure commuter safety and enhance the long-term durability and resilience of National Highway infrastructure. (PTI)