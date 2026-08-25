NAGPUR, Aug 25: A statement by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, pitching for the new generation to take responsibility for the social work initiatives of his trust, sparked speculation, with some media channels linking it to his possible retirement from public life, a claim denied by his office.

Clarifying his stance, Gadkari's office issued an official statement saying that the Minister's remarks had nothing to do with politics and he was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas.

In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility.

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"His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context," the statement said.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering at the Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya Shikshak-Parvekshak Parikshan Varg in Katol in Nagpur on Monday, during which he recalled the journey of Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, which runs several schools in tribal areas and praised the work done by the trust.

While talking about the journey of the trust and the work done by the trust in tribal areas, he pitched for the new generation to take its responsibility and that he would take a back seat, paving the way for the new generation to work in the social activities of the trust.

Gadkari, who has been associated with the trust's work for decades, said he would take a back seat to allow the younger generation to contribute.

"Honestly, I am not a source of inspiration; nowadays, I can't work that much. I worked more when I could. I have since reduced my participation (in Mankar Trust's work). I have told everyone that now the work should be put into the hands of the new generation," he added.

He said elders were guiding the new members and the trust's work was gradually expanding again.

"One day this work will grow so much that there will not be a single tribal village in Maharashtra left in darkness and there will be the light of development. This is the picture we all want to transform, and it is the work of Mankar Trust to change this picture," said Gadkari.

The BJP MP said one should live his life well and help others live good lives too. "This work is social responsibility, national duty, and this work must be expanded," he added.

He urged teachers attending the programme to cultivate the best qualities in themselves and develop their personality, actions and capabilities.

Gadkari said many people possess good qualities and talents that have not been adequately recognised, and urged the teachers to learn from the virtues of people around them.

"Build your personality based on virtues and after your personality has grown into something substantial, give your time to society and to the poor. Work to bring light into the lives of those who live in darkness," Gadkari added. (PTI)